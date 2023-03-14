Birthday boy James’s joyful Oscars moment

You’d have to have a heart of stone if you didn’t wake up full of joy at the news on Monday morning that not only did An Irish Goodbye claim an Oscar for Northern Ireland, but its star James Martin was serenaded by the elite of Hollywood on his 31st birthday.

It was one of those moments that melts the heart.

Imagine the feelings of joy as proud parents Ivan and Suzanne watched as their son took to the stage after the black comedy he starred in won best live action short film at the annual awards.

What has led to that moment is almost worth a movie in itself.

No matter what life throws at you, dreams can still be chased. And they can still come true.

And actor James is proof of that. As his dad explained last week, when James was born his parents were told it was unlikely their son would ever be able to speak.

Congratulations from everyone in NI to James and the rest of the cast and crew for providing such a memorable moment for us all to be proud of.