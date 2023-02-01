Blame game won’t put food on tables

Household finances will be strained further after food inflation reached a record 13.8% in January 2023 (photo credit: Getty Images/Maskot) — © Getty Images/Maskot

What goes up must surely come down. Sometime. Please.

Such will be the thoughts filtering through households after more warnings that the cost-of-living crisis isn’t going to get any easier in the short term.

Indeed, experts are now warning they don’t know if the crisis has yet reached its peak.

Inflation is hitting record highs and we have never felt lower.

The NI Retail Consortium is now warning that the retail sector is finding it difficult to absorb the “sheer weight of costs”.

And that means hard-pressed families can once again brace themselves for further increases in the cost of the necessities of life.

Food inflation hit a new high of 13.8% in January, always a difficult month to negotiate financially — never more so than this year.

As Neil Johnson, the director of the consortium, warned: “What is certain is that household finances are likely to be strained further in the months ahead by energy bills, mortgage rates, possible hikes in domestic rates, and the freeze in income tax thresholds.”

And they’re not the words to bring comfort.

There are some mitigations which can be introduced to help families. But they are not being done.

“In England, Scotland and Wales the respective administrations decided at the end of last year to freeze business rates for the coming year.

“Here, unfortunately, we have no decision and indeed there is, unbelievably, talk of a significant rise,” Mr Johnson said.

And we’re back to the issue that has dogged progress in Northern Ireland these past 12 months — we have no one in the Northern Ireland Assembly to make the decision.

It will be up to the Secretary of State to step in.

If business rates can’t be absorbed at current levels, then how is the business sector supposed to survive?

The only way they can do it is to increase the prices, pass on that rise to the consumers, most of whom have little enough money as it is as they struggle to meet rising energy costs. Either that or, bluntly, shut up shop.

Again, either way, it’s a downward spiral that’s threatening to decimate the business sector, decimate family finances and without action to turn things around quickly, several more months of pain are ahead.

All the more reason for those we trust to run the country on our behalf to do that job.

Burying heads in the sand and pointing fingers of blame elsewhere do little to help put food on the table.