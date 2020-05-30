Brighter days have come back, but we cannot afford to take chances as the dark shadow of coronavirus looms large

To reinforce the point about containing coronavirus, the PSNI is increasing patrols at the north coast and other beauty spots this weekend to prevent large crowds ignoring the current restrictions. Officers have posted on Facebook details about the numbers turning up at car parks and other venues with limited or non-existent opportunities for social distancing.

The challenges to maintain discipline are even greater because of the forecast of sunny weather this weekend. On Thursday, for example, a large number of young people crowded onto the pier in Warrenpoint.

Because of the gradual approach of the Stormont Executive towards the relaxation of lockdown, it is tempting for many to believe that the worst may be over and that they can take greater chances.

However, the health authorities remain very aware of a possible second wave of infections, and we are still in the midst of the pandemic. Coronavirus arrived here at the end of the winter, and those dark days were symptomatic of an even darker threat hanging over us. When the sun is shining, things often seem much better, and after so much confinement in lockdown, the temptation to enjoy the good days is all the greater.

But this is no time to become careless and to threaten the good work that has been done already. The containment of the virus so far has been hard-won, and it would be a tragedy if we caused an increase in the R rate of infection which could turn all the gains we have made into a total lockdown.

The PSNI's Assistant Chief Constable, Alan Todd, has called on the public to act responsibly, and has underlined that every one of us "needs to make informed and sensible decisions about our conduct over the coming days to ensure that we are protecting our own health and the health of others". The brighter days have come, but the dark threat remains, and we are all still in this together.