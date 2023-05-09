Broken NHS needs treatment urgently

It will come as no surprise that the unprecedented pressures facing the health service are impacting patients, and the incident involving a Co Derry GAA player on Sunday is another example of this.

Dominic Carville broke his leg during a match and lay on the pitch for more than an hour as an ambulance could not get to him promptly. After waiting more than 70 minutes, drastic action had to be taken as a DIY splint was fashioned from a child’s hurling stick, blue piping and some insulation tape.

Furthermore, the ambulance call handler said there was no medic available to give advice over the phone on how to best help the player. Eventually, he had to be taken to hospital in the back of the club’s kit van.

The alternatives people are having to resort to due to the situation with our health service are a damning indictment on those in power who have allowed things to get so bad, and how consistent underfunding is putting lives at risk.

For years Northern Ireland has had some of the longest waiting lists of anywhere in the UK and the recent budget set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will undoubtedly make matters worse.

For this financial year the Department of Health (DoH) will receive £7.3bn in resource funding, which is similar to the level received in 2022/23. Resource funding is money that is spent on day-to-day resources and administration costs. According to a briefing given to politicians by the DoH last week, however, even with sustained productivity and an “efficiency drive”, the budget will still be around £470m short of requirements.

Officials warned that a funding gap of this size “will require the implementation of high impact savings, with adverse consequences for an already highly pressurised health and care system”.

They added: “This would be very damaging for service delivery with long-term impacts. The 2023/24 budget will exacerbate the gap between capacity and healthcare needed in NI, meaning reduced service levels and more patients waiting for excessive periods for care.”

Dominic Carville is just one of the many people who have had to wait excessive periods for care, and there will be many more in the future unless significantly more funding is secured.

Also, the current funding means it is not possible to settle the ongoing health service pay dispute. Having ministers in place at Stormont would help the situation to a degree, but it would not be a panacea.

Simply put, the UK Government needs to provide more funding urgently before the situation gets so dire that it will take years to fix.