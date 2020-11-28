Bumping up flight prices puts airlines in bad light

It is therefore all the more disappointing to report today that airlines are hiking the price of fares to profit from passengers desperate to get home for the festive season. (John Walton/PA)

If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that we all have more in common than that which divides us. Our shared humanity has been expressed in multiple ways, but never more so than when neighbours began calling on each other, or when we stood on our doorsteps to applaud NHS staff and other frontline workers.

We were indeed "all in it together".

It became clear, too, as potentially successful vaccines began to roll out of research laboratories across the world, that the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry Big Pharma was determined not to profiteer from their life-saving discoveries.

It is therefore all the more disappointing to report today that airlines are hiking the price of fares to profit from passengers desperate to get home for the festive season.

The government's announcement of a five-day holiday 'window' from December 23-27 was greeted with relief.

Families can move from one part of the UK to another, and those travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be permitted to travel for an additional day either side of the agreed window.

However, for the London Heathrow to George Best Belfast City Airport route, British Airways was offering yesterday one economy seat at £406 (one-way) for the 6.45pm departure on December 22.

Then on the last BA afternoon departure from Belfast to Heathrow on December 28, one economy seat remains at £412.

If these are bought together the return fare is £644.

These literally sky-high prices seem exorbitant. Airlines have been among the business sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, and analysts predict that it could be many years before the industry returns to pre-Covid profitability.

Regular air travellers are well-used to price fluctuations, Nevertheless, families want to be together at the end of a year which has been the worst for many of them, and airlines should seek to respect that.