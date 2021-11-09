The bus which was hijacked and burned in the Rathcoole area. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

That Translink has suspended some operations on the Belfast Metro service can hardly be surprising.

When the safety of drivers who provide what is a vital bus service to many in the community is at risk, it’s the only logical course of action.

That terrified passengers were also ordered off in the latest attack harks back to the days no-one with an ounce of sense or decency wants to return to.