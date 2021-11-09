Premium
That Translink has suspended some operations on the Belfast Metro service can hardly be surprising.
When the safety of drivers who provide what is a vital bus service to many in the community is at risk, it’s the only logical course of action.
That terrified passengers were also ordered off in the latest attack harks back to the days no-one with an ounce of sense or decency wants to return to.
Communities don’t want their buses attacked and what exactly it’s meant to achieve apart from raising fears is a mystery. Twice this week the shells of burnt out buses have scorched the roads in Newtownards and then Rathcoole.
The attacks are a slight on the people who live there. They don’t want this disruption.
The bus service is a service for all. It can be lifeline.
Once again men hiding behind masks think they can justify violence against the indefensible, the few again depriving the right of the majority.
These are attacks on the whole community and those behind them should be treated with the contempt they deserve.