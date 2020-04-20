Caution is required in exiting coronavirus lockdown

After weeks in lockdown, and more to come, some people are asking when will it all end, and how?

The details are complex, and even if there are no easy answers, we publish today some post-coronavirus suggestions.

The heroic work of the NHS staff and care workers suggests that when this is over there might be different arrangements. The NHS has coped well, due to the dedication of staff and the imaginative use of resources - despite the lack of personal protective equipment and other facilities.

There will be a need to remain on Covid-19 alert, and there will be a huge backlog of other health cases to be dealt with after so many operations and appointments were postponed. There is also likely to be a greater demand for mental health services.

On the positive side, the NHS has streamlined its services during the crisis, and this could be part of the pattern for the future. There may be fewer A&E departments including those cherished by their local communities. Overall, Stormont might use the experience of this crisis to complete reforms for a more efficient NHS.

In the business and retail sector there are downbeat forecasts for huge unemployment and business failures. These are unpredictable , but a significant degree of belt-tightening all round will be the norm in the months and years to come.

Some firms may collapse, but others may learn how to cope better. The success of working from home may encourage employers to curtail expenditure on office buildings.

The current lockdown could lead to better practices elsewhere. There is no substitute for a church service, but the clergy and laity have embraced technology well, and this will also give them more ideas on how to communicate better.

The lack of traffic and the decrease in the use of harmful chemicals has helped wildlife and the environment, and the strong desire to help save the planet is being reinforced.

We must be patient, however, and the latest figures are a warning - there have been a total of 194 deaths to date - and underline the seriousness of the situation we are in. Our doctors and scientists are still on a learning curve.

Of course there are concerns about the post-lockdown world, but we will undoubtedly emerge from this crisis. However, we need to be wise in the steps we take to get there.