Change in tone for visit of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Belfast

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after meeting with the five main Northern Ireland parties. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

In the wake of Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald being excluded from a meeting with senior Westminster officials on Wednesday, there was very much a business-as-usual attitude to the Irish premier’s visit to Northern Ireland yesterday.

It was Leo Varadkar’s first visit north of the border since taking over as Taoiseach in December and he was keen to stay away from the kind of controversy courted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly the previous day.

Mr Varadkar is keen for a fresh start with unionists, who associate him with the protocol deal made during his previous tenure as Taoiseach.

His deputy, Tanaiste Micheal Martin, is keen to distance himself from the controversy, saying he would have had “no difficulty” with Ms McDonald meeting the Westminster delegation — dispelling speculation that the welcome mat was hastily put in storage after a diplomatic intervention from the Irish government.

Sinn Fein remains unimpressed, with Ms McDonald calling the incident “petulant, divisive and petty politics”.

There was no such exclusion yesterday, but more of a meet-and-greet than talks aimed at achieving any real progress on outstanding issues.

Discussions between the EU and UK to iron out the outstanding post-Brexit trade arrangements are now moving at pace.

Words such as “constructive” and “substantive” were used by the Fianna Fail leader about a meeting with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, a sign that both sides are trying at least to cultivate a new and more amicable relationship, the damage to east-west relations during those long years of Brexit negotiations now needing repaired.

All sides have their eye on the prize — the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

The international treaty, of which the British and Irish governments are joint guarantors, is still held up as a model for peace building globally.

However, with no functioning Executive and the power-sharing which was central to that 1998 agreement in disarray, there is little cause for celebration.

There are just a few short months to resolve the outstanding issues and get Stormont functioning in time for a bells-and-whistles celebration of that anniversary.

There has been a realisation that language matters, and better relations between the two governments is badly needed, hence the change in tone during yesterday’s visit by Mr Varadkar.