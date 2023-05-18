Charity making dreams come true for kids in NI

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) does incredibly admirable work and should get more credit.

Set up 12 years ago, the charity takes kids with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions on exciting trips, putting a smile on their faces as they go through their difficult health journey.

The NICLT brings around 100 children to Lapland each year, but has also went to Disneyland Paris.

The last trip to France was in 2015 and these are being brought back to cater for children whose conditions would not allow them to face the cold temperatures of Lapland.

NICLT chair Colin Barkley said: “We are delighted to resume what is a truly memorable trip for these very deserving children who have been battling their own challenges so admirably alongside their very supportive families.”

The charity relies on donations and money brought in through fundraising events.

It should be fully supported by those who can afford to spare a few quid.