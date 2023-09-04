Childcare strategy is a major priority for our politicians

The results from the latest survey on childcare by Melted Parents NI (MPNI) makes for stark reading. Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a childcare strategy, despite calls for one to be established dating back more than a decade.

One of the key areas that a strategy would aim to tackle is childcare costs. Unlike in England, Scotland and Wales, there is no scheme for free childcare here. The MPNI survey found that the average cost of having two children in full-time childcare here is almost £25,000, which is only £260 less than the average salary.

Some 80% of those surveyed said that childcare costs were higher than their mortgage, while 80% of respondents also said that these costs had been the key factor in their decision not to have children.

It is clear that families here need more support when it comes to childcare. The situation is tearing families apart.

As one parent who took part in the survey said: “We are now in £19,000 [of] debt and our marriage is at its end, with arguments due to money stress.

“We feel we’re the only people struggling so much.

“We can’t do anything with our children all summer to save money for food. My mental health is at its worst. My husband feels he has let down our family, but he’s amazing. He has been having suicidal thoughts because of the stress.”

In any modern society this should not be allowed to happen. Northern Ireland currently ranks last in the UK and Ireland when it comes to access to childcare support for working families. This is a damning indictment of those in power who have allowed this to happen without taking action.

While a childcare strategy would not be a cure-all, it would go some way to address the problems and inequalities in this area.

The current political impasse and dire budget situation is also hindering such work, with no ministers in place to make significant policy changes, and virtually no money to fund more childcare support for families.

Indeed, rather than childcare services being improved, they are being cut. Early intervention programmes like holiday hunger grant schemes have been axed and MPNI’s request to our political parties is sensible and pragmatic. It should be heeded.

They are asking all political parties to prioritise the delivery of a childcare strategy by an incoming Executive and to publish a timeframe for its delivery within the first 100 days of government.

Action is needed to prevent families from needlessly suffering and it is needed urgently.