City’s cycle network plan already stalling

In June 2021, the then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced a £100 million, 10-year project to improve Belfast’s cycling network. The benefits were clear to see. The potential reduction in vehicles clogging up the city centre would help reduce traffic flow in one of the worst cities in Europe for congestion. Added to that were the environmental gains of less fumes and cleaner air for all, as well as the obvious boost to health from more exercise.

However, delivering on the project is already proving problematic.

It’s no secret the entire transport network around Belfast needs an overhaul.

But we can’t even seem to get the wheels turning on the initial stages of that.

There is little incentive for people to ditch their cars for bicycles.

Albert Einstein said: “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep balanced you must always move forward.”

Belfast is not only unbalanced, it has already stalled in attempts to get things moving in the right direction.

And the longer we stay still, the further behind other cities we will fall.

Of the £700,000 earmarked for the network in the current financial year — a small proportion of what has been promised — it is estimated more than £200,000 will remain unspent.

This inability to deliver at such an early stage of the process is worrying, and doesn’t bode well for the overall project.

People need an incentive to step away from their cars and get on their bikes.

As People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll points out, poor and unsafe road conditions are actually discouraging road users from swapping engine power for pedal power.

A cycling network that truly works is the only way that is going to happen. And a plan to make that happen is the only way a cycling network is going to work.

Certainly, some motorists are not helping the congestion situation.

News that 45 vehicles have been removed for being illegally parked in Belfast’s bus lanes over the last two years illustrates this.

Ensuring bus lanes remain free is essential to the smooth running of traffic around the city. Cars abandoned in them do not help matters.

But saying that, how many motorists can actually tell if they’re in a bus lane or not?

Again, the slow implementation of lanes, and the lack of public awareness, is a major part of the problem.

A little clarity would go a long way.