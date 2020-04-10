Clap for Carers a sincere tribute to heroes of health service during coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland

UNISON members and staff at Craigavon Hospital, Northern Ireland, alongside colleagues in the NI Fire and Rescue Service, NI Ambulance Service and PSNI hold a short event at 8.00pm to recognise and acknowledge the public support during a Clap for Blue Light Services. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th April 2020

Northern Ireland again came out in force to show the public's appreciation of the work of NHS staff who are putting their own lives on the line to save those of others with the coronavirus.

A round of applause may seem a small gesture but it means a lot to those in the medical, nursing, ambulance and caring professions.

And last night there was an added dimension to the public show of appreciation when the Harland & Wolff horn, the city's loudest siren, was sounded for the first time in 20 years.

The NHS staff do not blow their own trumpet, but it is right that we should make all the right sounds to show we are solidly behind them.