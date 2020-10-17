Class act Patricia a true pioneer

Patricia Murtagh, the principal of Hazelwood Integrated Primary School, is one of the pathfinders of integrated education in Northern Ireland. And yesterday she said farewell to her pupils after working there for 35 years.

In so many ways her career has mirrored the trajectory of the integrated education movement here. Patricia, and several like-minded parents living at a sectarian interface, took huge risks to educate children from both communities here together at the height of the Troubles.

In 1981 Lagan College became the first integrated school in Northern Ireland, followed by Forge Integrated Primary School and by Hazelwood in 1985. Hazelwood Primary opened with no Government funding for the first six months, and with only 60 pupils. Today it has 460 pupils, and it is oversubscribed every September. Last year, along with other integrated schools, it was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Clearly, Patricia is leaving Hazelwood in rude health.

The integrated sector has long shaken off the "Cinderella" tag, but systematic problems remain. The laudable ethos of the founders of integrated education can often come into conflict with the well-intentioned , but ambitious, desire of parents to see their children excel academically. However, this can result in a retreat back to the controlled and maintained sectors, and the historical opposition of the Churches, and much of the political class, to integrated education is too well-documented to need rehearsing here.

Nevertheless, at a time when social cohesion is needed more than ever in Northern Ireland, the integrated sector needs to reaffirm its founding principles. No-one who has lived through the last 50 years in Northern Ireland can be in any doubt about the calamitous result of children being educated apart. This is a form of educational apartheid that breeds suspicion of the ' other', and which carries on into adult life.

All that is required now is a champion of the integrated education sector to carry on the sterling work of Patricia Murtagh and her fellow-pioneers of integration.