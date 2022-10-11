Cold comfort for hospital patients

Some hospital patients are too scared to go home to a cold house, it has been warned

This time last year the thought of staying in hospital any longer than necessary wasn’t one people would have wanted to contemplate.

Today, there comes a warning that some people are too scared to go home.

The reason behind it? They can’t afford it.

And the health service can’t afford it, in more ways than one. The NHS can’t put care packages in place to get people out of the wards, and they can’t afford the beds to keep them in hospital. It’s a vicious circle with a war being fought on two fronts.

Warmth, food and a reasonably comfortable bed are, according to the head of Belfast Trust Dr Cathy Jack, more attractive than heading home to cold houses as the cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of letting up.

It’s just another issue that the NHS is going to be facing in the months ahead, she has warned.

It used to be said with a smirk that some people would get themselves into jail to secure a warm bed and a hot meal for the night, but that joke isn’t funny any more. It’s getting closer to the truth by the day.

Already 103 people are taking up beds in acute hospitals due to the lack of community care packages.

But beds are at a premium, so someone else misses out in care they may desperately need.

It’s a bleak picture painted of what the NHS is staring at as winter begins, temperatures drop and with a predicted rise in flu and Covid cases to come, the entire health system is creaking even more loudly at the seams.

Just one more thing to add to the ailments society is suffering, and one more thing that finding an answer for is becoming more and more difficult.

It used to said be ‘there’s no place like home’. It’s fast becoming ‘home is where the hurt is’.

There is an awful lot of work to go to help the health service get back onto its feet, but the frustration within the service grows deeper every week.

The Trust’s board meeting heard further stories of longer waiting times than ever across emergency departments, unsafe staffing levels with an inability to attract and keep nurses in the profession, and unsustainable pressures across the system.

Something is going to burst soon.

There’s never a good time to get ill. Now is probably a worse time than ever.

And that, sadly, just about sums up what so many are living through.

The public are well within their rights to ask just why we’re left staring at this situation.

And they’re well within their rights to demand answers too.

It’s about time those answers, and solutions to ease the pressure, were forthcoming.