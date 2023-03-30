Comedian Paul was a real national treasure

Paul O’Grady was, in the end, a dog’s best friend, inspiring so many people to give a new life to abandoned pets.

There are plenty of TV celebrities who divide opinion. Those who don’t are few and far between.

And that universal appeal makes the transition of Paul O’Grady from his earlier incarnation as the unashamed drag comedian of Lily Savage to champion of all things four-legged all the more remarkable. He shed tears for them and endeared himself to the nation.

Good natured, funny, charming and witty, with a Liverpuddlian cheekiness thrown into the mix, he wore his heart on his sleeve. An easy and natural watch on our screens, particularly through his gradual change from Lily Savage to the real Paul O’Grady, from the rattler of cages in his support for LGBT rights to the opener of cages for thousands of pets in need of a home of their own.

He will be missed by living rooms around the country. Those who work so hard to provide a better life for unwanted pets will miss his influence on the nation even more.