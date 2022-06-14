Comic world legend will be big hit in Ennis-killen

The world of comic books is serious business. And when one of the best in that business is in town, at Enniskillen ComicFest taking place this Saturday, the chance to get to meet and pick the creative brain of a critically acclaimed Belfast-born comic writer is one fans will not want to miss.

Garth Ennis is the creative talent behind both Preacher and The Boys, both of which have been turned into TV hits.

Working with both Marvel and DC comics, the now US-based Garth will be flying in to give local fans a glimpse of his latest work.

A real life superhero of the comic world, it’s a major coup for the organisers of what's sure to be a colourful occasion.

Entry to ComicFest at St Macartin’s Cathedral Hall on June 18, is free.

“This is a huge deal for us as Garth is one of the most popular and recognisable creators in comics,” said Paul Trimble, one of the men behind the event.

“The fact that he comes from Belfast as well will make him a big draw.”

We couldn’t have put that line any better ourselves.