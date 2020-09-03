Cornered Johnson feeling the pressure

Boris Johnson bears all the hallmarks of a Prime Minister under pressure. The pandemic and the perilous state of the economy are understandably serious issues preying on his mind, but many of his troubles are of his own making.

The A-level and GCSE results fiasco and the lifting and re-imposition of lockdown in two north of England boroughs are two of the most recent blunders associated with his government.

He and his ministers seem to govern purely by public opinion. Any decision taken can be swiftly reversed if there are mutterings of discontent from the public or the Conservative Party backbenches.

The Prime Minister is finding that the manufactured image of affable buffoonery which made him a popular figure in some quarters during the last election is cutting little ice now that serious decisions affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in the UK have to be taken.

While policy has to be fluid given the nature of the coronavirus pandemic, there is little evidence that the Government at Westminster has a strategic plan for the future.

All of this explains Mr Johnson's astonishing clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions yesterday.

He accused Sir Keir of having supported "an IRA-condoning politician" by serving on former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench.

It was a cheap shot and a totally irrelevant one at a time when the public expects politicians to be united in fighting Covid-19.

It was also the often used tactic of a politician under pressure attempting to move the narrative away from their own failings.

Sir Keir rightly pointed out how he prosecuted terrorists as Director of Public Prosecutions.

He could also have replied that he has shown a determination to stamp out anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

Not long after becoming leader, he sacked shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey for retweeting an article deemed anti-Semitic.

However, he did score a point by reminding the Prime Minister that he has the power to block the appointment of Claire Fox to the House of Lords.

The former Revolutionary Communist Party activist has refused to condemn the IRA's Warrington bombing in 1993, which killed two boys.

There is little doubt the Prime Minister and the Tory Party are beginning to see Labour as an increasingly effective opposition.

The Government's case is not helped by embarrassingly frequent blunders which leave it open to criticism from many shades of opinion.