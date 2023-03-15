Council ready to tackle the ghostly goings-on

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are ready to bring in their own Ghostbusters

It probably won’t make a hit record and singer Ray Parker Jr will be pleased Ghostbusters was the name of the 1980s movie — but CAPRA has received the call to investigate some paranormal goings on by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The council’s Community Planning Committee has agreed to allow investigations to be carried out at Sentry Hill, a Victorian farmhouse, now a council property, built in 1835, in Carnmoney and at Clotworthy House in Antrim after reports of some spooky goings-on.

The big question will be what happens if they find anything? And will it all add a new string to the tourism bow of Northern Ireland?

There are some things about this world we’re probably not meant to understand, but that doesn’t stop us trying. Nor should it. On the ghost hunt though, just never, ever ‘cross the streams’. That would be bad.