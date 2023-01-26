Councils pointless without the public

Whether it’s street signs, dog fouling or greenways, the popularity of council issues should not be underestimated.

The crowd that turned up at Bangor City Hall for a meeting on Tuesday night about a planned greenway route is a perfect example of this.

North Down MLA Alan Chambers said “at least” 150 people were turned away from the meeting, where a proposed coastal pathway creating links to Belfast was discussed.

Residents fear the planned route could result in more traffic and anti-social behaviour.

It is hard to gauge how many people may turn up at any given event, but it seems that Ards and North Down Borough Council was very much aware of the substantial interest in the greenway plan.

The council’s website reads: “There is significant public interest in the proposals, and during our consultations to date we have received many queries about how our greenways will be developed and managed, how sustainability and safety factors will be addressed, and how the needs of different users will be met.”

How did the council go from this to turning people away? As Mr Chambers put it: “Someone made a very bad call in anticipating the numbers, despite many clues.”

While the event was streamed live online, that is no substitute for being in a town hall meeting and being able to stand up and voice your objections or support.

This is not an inconsequential issue. Public consultations can, on occasion, put paid to such schemes if there are enough objections.

The council needs to ensure that everyone who wants to can have their voice heard.

It’s the residents who will have to live with the greenway and any negative aspects that come along with it.

Ratepayers will also be footing some of the bill for the £20m plan.

It seems the council has realised this. A spokesperson said yesterday: “Given the level of public interest, council officers are working to find a suitable, large-capacity venue for a further session or sessions within the next two weeks.

“Details will be shared on social media/in the press as soon as they are confirmed.”

Anyone in the newspaper business knows that council issues can be hugely popular, especially if they draw the ire of the public. Missed bin collections frequently make headlines, as do parking problems.

Ards and North Borough Council is unlikely to make the same mistake again.