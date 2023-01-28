Courage is needed for a better future

Life here has been much better since the Good Friday Agreement

It’s a natural tendency in life to sit back, years after the event, and ponder whether we would have done things differently. The history that has passed between times always shines a different light on those choices and the ‘what if’ scenarios can torture the minds if we let them.

Plenty of water has flowed under the bridge in the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Not all of it has been clear and refreshing.

What it did allow Northern Ireland was a fresh start.

But while the foundations were signed and sealed, what has been built on top of that has gone askew. It’s never truly developed into the building of a country we all believed was going to materialise.

The Good Friday Agreement was never perfect. Nothing was ever going to be given the traumatic decades that preceded it. Courage was shown by the political leaders of the day in 1998. Courage was going to be needed to keep that progression on the right path. But that courage has been lost, Stormont has faltered more than once.

The 25th anniversary arrives as discontent in Northern Ireland has reached its highest level in that time. But these things are not the fault of the Good Friday Agreement.

Today a majority of unionists would not support the agreement if they had the choice again. That mirrors the discontentment among unionism generally. It would be surprising if the result had come out any other way.

What is today more clear than ever is that the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement has been lost along the way. The rekindling of the kiss of life it provided for an ailing Northern Ireland that was dying a slow and torturous death is needed.

It will take courage to find what has been lost and to give the majority who still show support for what the GFA brought what they desire. The hope of a better future.

That courage can be found in the footsteps of those who took the first steps, should anyone care enough to revisit those days of intoxicating optimism. The majority still hope they see visions of From Here to Eternity rather than Brief Encounter.