Covid restrictions prediction not what we wanted to hear

There is no doubt that the current lockdown which came into force on Boxing Day has been a difficult time for a substantial number of people.

The natural depression of winter allied to the inability to find any rays of social sunshine apart from the occasional walk in the park has made the season seem longer than ever.

For parents working from home and also burdened with home schooling tasks, the days are non-stop hives of activity and for young people unable to mix with their peers life in lockdown makes schooldays seem all the more desirable.

Now to be told that Covid-19 restrictions are likely to remain in place this time next year adds a new layer of despondency to the situation.

There was a presumption that life would return to something akin to normality when the vaccination programme began to drive down the transmission of the disease.

To their credit those responsible for the programme have been performing at a high level with some 345,000 injections having been administered. Admittedly the vast majority of those vaccinations have just been the first dose but, nevertheless, it is an impressive figure.

However it accounts for just 22% of the population and according to the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride it requires 70-80% of people to be vaccinated before restrictions can be fully lifted.

His projection of how this year will pan out includes a reduction in restrictions in the summer but they are likely to return in the autumn and remain in place next winter.

One variable which could have a big impact is the return of children to school - tentatively set for the beginning of March.

Dr McBride says it is impossible to predict how that will affect the transmission of the disease and, of course, there could be more variants or the existing Kent and South African mutations could take a bigger hold on society here.

Dr McBride's comments have been backed up to an extent by Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill who describes the road ahead as long and challenging although she makes no mention of restrictions again next winter. Does he know something others don't?

Given how so many people feel about lockdown at the moment the last thing most people want to hear is that the light at the end of the tunnel is still a considerable distance away.

The prospect of some relief in the summer seems little solace.

Sometimes the less said the better.