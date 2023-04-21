Criminals should be named and shamed

Jon Venables (left) and Robert Thompson, who were given new identities after the murder of James Bulger

According to Lord Hewart’s famous, oft-quoted aphorism, “Justice must not only be done; it must also seen to be done”.

He wrote those words in 1924, but they remain one of the pillars of the law today.

The unspoken question behind that statement is, has justice be done if it has not been seen to be done?

Quietly dealing with a legal matter might satisfy the judicial system and perhaps some of those directly involved in a criminal case.

For the wider public, who want to be reassured that the judiciary is working in their interests, however, there is a need to constantly reinforce the message that the law is on their side, not on the side of those who act above and beyond it.

There have been many cases in which the people convicted have had their identities protected.

Previously, there was a trend in some courts to grant temporary anonymity to defendants in drugs cases, amid fears they could be threatened.

Of course, in some instances, such as sex abuse cases where the victim is a family member, there are sound legal reasons why perpetrators are never named.

In other cases, though, anonymity orders are becoming more common. Today, we report on a lifelong order granted at a local court.

In the media world, right down to the level of local newspapers, editors will be able recount the many times they have taken phone calls from distressed criminals hoping to keep their names out of the public domain, mostly to save embarrassment but sometimes to protect a job.

There needs to be recognition, right from the start, that once found guilty of a crime, protections on identity have been relinquished.

People who do not wish to be named and shamed should not be given a get-out-of-identification-free card.

In the end, the law is not there to protect the criminal or the family of those who have done wrong by the society they live in.

It is there to protect the victim, there to reassure people that those who break the rules will be subject to punishments bound in law and created to serve the public interest.

The needs of the victims and the interests of all of society must always be protected before the needs of the perpetrator of a crime.

Anything less, and faith in the judicial system can be seriously damaged.

This is unacceptable for a system we would like to believe is beyond reproach.