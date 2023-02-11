Dáithí’s Law situation shows cost of political failure

The situation over Daithi’s Law highlights the true cost of political stalemate. With the impasse at Stormont, the life-saving organ opt-out legislation cannot be progressed as it would in normal circumstances.

Sinn Fein will recall the Assembly in a bid to elect a new speaker and get Daithi’s Law passed, but this, like previous recall attempts, seems doomed to failure.

The DUP have already indicated they will not support the move and even went as far as to accuse the Government of “blackmail” over Daithi’s Law, after NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris suggested in a letter to party leaders that the legislation could be progressed in one Assembly sitting.

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey has written to all MLAs to inform them that the regulations to allow the Assembly to implement this at a single sitting have not yet been laid, but this could happen fairly quickly.

It is not just the organ donation legislation that has fallen victim to the Stormont impasse.

It’s been more than a year since the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned, collapsing the institutions. Since last October, permanent secretaries at Stormont’s nine departments are effectively running the country.

While legislation was introduced via Westminster to allow civil servants to make some decisions, they cannot make any decision that would normally be made by a minister.

As former Civil Service chief Sir Malcolm McKibbin points out, permanent secretaries are being placed in the unenviable position of being unable to draw up and implement new policies, or significantly amend policies already in place — even if they believe that would be in the public interest.

His concerns come from a place of experience — he ran an organisation of 25,000 civil servants from 2011 to 2017. Importantly, this was a period where for the vast majority of the time Stormont was actually functioning, so he knows how things are supposed to work.

What is currently happening (or not happening) at Stormont is most certainly not how things are supposed to work.