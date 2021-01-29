Decision on schools tough but necessary

'While most people can understand the rationale for this approach, the decision to keep schools closed except for special schools and for the children of key workers will be disappointing for those trying to juggle work and homework.' (Ian West/PA)

It was no great surprise that Northern Ireland’s schools are to remain closed until March 8, although even that date is not set in stone and is dependent on how effective lockdown is on reducing the incidence of coronovirus.

In the past the Executive has been accused of loosening restrictions too early with predictable results.

Now is certainly not the time to take any risks, with the more easily transmissible variant of the virus accounting for anything from 40% to 70% of new positive tests.

The statistics on hospital admissions and positive tests show reductions and the R number — the rate of transmission — has dropped from a peak of 1.8 to 0.65-0.8. These are positive signs, but no reason to relax the restrictions introduced on Boxing Day yet.

With the vaccination programme rolling out at a high rate and restrictions apparently working, now is the time to make this twin-pronged attack on the virus finally make a lasting impact.

While most people can understand the rationale for this approach, the decision to keep schools closed except for special schools and for the children of key workers will be disappointing for those trying to juggle work and homework. First Minister Arlene Foster is right when she says the kitchen table is no substitute for the school desk but it will have to do for some weeks yet.

The Northern Ireland decision shows a certain amount of synchronicity across these islands, with the Republic hoping to fully reopen schools on March 5 and England on March 8. Of course, such is the ever-changing impact of the pandemic these predictive dates could easily be changed.

Children have been greatly impacted by the pandemic through loss of learning, and although it is possible to replicate some lessons through remote learning, there will be families where that is not feasible.

The biggest impact is on children being able to socialise with their peers. This is particularly true of primary school pupils who are just learning how to gain independence while still working as part of a team.

They are at the most receptive period of their lives, and losing life lessons is as worrying as being short-changed on homework.

For older pupils who are dedicated to their education, good home support will enable them to work their way through the school closures but there will be a sizeable cohort who will miss the discipline of the classroom and the requirement to have their work checked on a daily basis. That could impact seriously on their life chances.