Defibrillator appeal shows how generous public can be
Editor's Viewpoint
The generosity of Northern Ireland people is legendary but their response to an appeal to buy a piece of life-saving medical equipment has taken the person behind it by surprise. Stacey McCann wanted to buy a defibrillator for the Belfast pub where her actress sister Julie Maxwell-Lewis died suddenly on a night out last year, but within a week had raised enough for four of the devices.
Stacey has decided to strike while the iron is hot and will continue fundraising until late next month and have more defibrillators to donate to public facilities. With wet pub opening paused perhaps some drinkers will donate what they would have spent.