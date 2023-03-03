Derry man Jude is breaking down autism barriers

Jude Morrow is a name not many in Northern Ireland will be familiar with. But he has come to the attention of Forbes, the magazine which features the most influential people in the business world.

Perhaps it is time he was getting the attention his efforts deserve closer to home.

Listed as “one of, if not the most influential autistic people in the world,” his global impact has been growing over the last five years since he stepped forward in the world of neurodiversity, encouraging businesses to change their thinking on people with autism.

He fronts Neurodiversity Training International, showcasing through his talks that autistic children can grow up to live happy and successful lives.

He is the perfect example himself. Yet he says there’s frustration that Northern Ireland is lagging behind the rest of the world in embracing what people with autism have to offer.

He has proved there’s a world of opportunity for those with autism — it would be a shame if Northern Ireland could not begin to follow the example of one of its own.