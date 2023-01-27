Derry streets ahead for Christmas celebrations

Christmas comes but once a year. But if those living on one Londonderry street have their way, they’ll turn it into an all year round celebration with residents wishing it could be Christmas every day.

The annual festive lighting of Racecourse Drive has helped to raise much-needed funds for the neonatal unit at Altnagelvin and the Foyle Foodbank.

The 24 families who live in the street all enter into the spirit, with everyone invited to pop along and soak up the Christmas atmosphere. In fact, so popular has the attraction become that the street is known locally as Christmas Drive. It would be a belated Christmas present if the council were to agree to rename the street if that’s what the people who live there wish.

Before long there could well be an even better reason to sing along to Driving Home For Christmas on the car stereo as they all head home to Christmas Drive. Having raised £12,460 through their efforts to spread the joy of Christmas, an invitation to a reception hosted by council seems apt, though turkey would need to be on the menu.