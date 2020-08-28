Domestic abuse rise must be challenged

'Few would disagree with SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley's description of the latest statistics on domestic violence as absolutely appalling.'

Few would disagree with SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley's description of the latest statistics on domestic violence as absolutely appalling. Recorded incidents in Northern Ireland reached 32,127 in the year ending June 30, an average of 88 per day. It's a figure that almost beggars belief.

There were fears when the coronavirus pandemic caused lockdown that it could lead to an increase in the number of cases of domestic abuse. With 570 more recorded in the 12-month period, it appears those fears were well-founded.

While it is heartening that more victims are coming forward to report their abuse to police, it is certain that many more cases go unreported.

The very nature of the crime makes it one that's difficult to combat unless the victim complains. Domestic abuse is simply that, abuse which happens largely within the home. How many of us know what goes on behind the closed doors of our friends, never mind our neighbours?

We all need to regard it as physical or psychological harm being inflicted on one person by another who lives in the same residence. If we saw someone being beaten up in the street we would report it to police, but how many people raise the alarm when they see a friend or neighbour bearing signs of abuse. We tend to regard that as a family issue, when in fact it is a crime against the person.

According to the PSNI, it is estimated that one in four women and, surprisingly, one in nine men will experience domestic abuse at some stage of their life. That is a chilling thought.

With competing demands on the public purse domestic abuse often seems to lose out. Victim support groups are vocal in demanding greater public investment in resources which include extra funding for police, more safe houses for those fleeing abusive relationships, psychological help and rehoming.

It is obvious that the PSNI plays its part in responding to calls for help from abused persons - a court heard this week how officers were lured into a terrorist trap by a bogus caller claiming they had been assaulted. But given the scale of the problem, the other parts of the jigsaw seem inadequate.

New domestic abuse legislation was introduced here in March, bringing us into line with the rest of the UK, a move welcomed by family law specialists.

What is needed now is greater focus in providing care for the abused.