Drive to improve Belfast nightlife much needed

You shouldn’t have to take out a second mortgage to enjoy a night out in Belfast.

And the hospitality industry has had a hard enough time without those who would love to head into the city choosing not to do so as they simply don’t know if they’ll be able to get public transport or a taxi home afterwards.

Then there’s the cost — with some ‘price gouging’ taxi drivers trying to cash in.

The transportation around the city centre, which is striving to rank alongside the best of European cities for dining and entertaining, leaves much to be desired, especially for anyone who has travelled.

It’s long past the time when a collaborative approach to nightlife was in operation. Reasonable fees for taxis and better numbers of taxis and transport options would assist in bringing more people into the city centre —and the more people out for the night, the healthier the businesses in the city centre.

When economic times are tough people should be pulling together, not driving themselves apart.