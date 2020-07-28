DUP pair's jibes show a lack of political maturity

Gregory Campbell and Jim Wells have form respectively when it comes to poking fun at the Irish language or condemning the GAA as a sectarian organisation. Both are well aware that their comments are bound to provoke controversy and lead to further polarisation between the province's two main communities.

Mr Campbell is an MP who is supposed to represent his entire constituency and Mr Wells is the longest serving DUP MLA and former Deputy Speaker. It is hardly too much to expect both men to show greater political maturity, especially at a time when the province is united in fighting a deadly pandemic. They have more serious issues to address.