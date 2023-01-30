DUP starting to feel heat of its absence

The findings of the latest LucidTalk poll are as interesting as they are confusing. It appears support for the DUP, which rose as it hardened its stance against the Northern Ireland Protocol, is now waning slightly.

At the same time, however, the TUV is hoping to secure a string of council seats in May’s local government election as it returns to the same level of support it enjoyed in last year’s Assembly election.

The position of both parties on the protocol remains the same — so what could possibly be the reason for the DUP’s drop in popularity?

An explanation may come in the responses to a number of other separate questions contained in the most recent Lucid Talk poll.

According to the responses, dealing with the health crisis is the top priority — some 13% above sorting the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Respondents were further asked what they blame most for the ongoing NHS crisis.

A majority pointed the finger of blame at UK Government policy, but this was followed by the lack of a Northern Ireland Government following the DUP withdrawal and low pay for key workers.

So, alongside the Tories, the Northern Ireland public is blaming the DUP and NHS pay for the state of the health service.

Until the Northern Ireland Protocol is removed, there will be no return to power-sharing and, as far as the public is concerned, the failure to establish a fully functioning Assembly is damaging attempts to address NHS woes.

So, given the TUV’s stance on the protocol, with the party’s leader reiterating again that it must go, why is it enjoying a return in support?

Essentially, the TUV’s position on the protocol is not preventing Northern Ireland’s political parties from working together to address real-life issues such as hospital waiting times and difficulties accessing GP services.

Until the DUP comes back to Stormont, Northern Ireland’s broken health and social care system will remain without the political leadership that those working on the frontline is calling for.

There is not much that can be done to address the problems facing the NHS in the absence of an Executive, but even more that requires the oversight of a health minister.

The alternative is continuing on with the status quo — or allowing Westminster to set health policy.

And, as the LucidTalk poll reveals, the public here has no confidence that the Tories are willing or able to do what needs to be done to save the NHS.