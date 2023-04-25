Election candidates deserve respect not abuse

SDLP candidate Elsie Trainor was assaulted last year as she pursued two youths who had removed her election posters on the Ravenhill Road in South Belfast

Northern Ireland is in dire need of a new breed of politicians — young people to challenge the status quo, full of ideas and brave new ways of thinking, who can bring a breath of fresh air to political life, which has become stale and, when we reach Stormont level, not even functioning at all.

How, then, are we ever going to attract any new blood to the political arena if, even before they get elected at local council level, the chances are they will be subjected to bullying, threats and intimidation?

It’s a sad reflection on society in Northern Ireland that political candidates at such a local level can be the target for those who don’t agree with their viewpoint, support a different party or simply come from a different background.

Whatever happened to fighting a fair fight at the polls? May the best person — or at least the person with the most votes — take the seat.

What those who bully, steal posters and target individuals standing for election for whichever party they choose don’t seem to grasp is that all it does is bring more attention onto the person they are trying to damage.

The removal of posters is one thing; the verbal abuse some candidates receive is another, be that via social media channels or in person, as has been happening in recent days.

But even more than that there’s always the threat of assault and physical harm, as happened to one DUP candidate in Belfast who found himself under a barrage of glass bottles.

Many of our local councillors are too long in the tooth to be unduly worried: they’ve seen it all before.

But then there’s that old saying “It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye”.

Ahead of last year’s Assembly election, the PSNI received 80 reports of damage to or removal of posters.

An SDLP candidate, Elsie Trainor, was also assaulted and subjected to sectarian abuse after confronting two youths who had been removing her election posters in Belfast’s Ormeau Park.

In the end it all comes down to respect. And for some people, the ability to show it seems to be a step too far.

Disagree with someone’s political affiliation all you want, but at least have the respect to allow them to hold that view.

Argue your own point. Make your feelings known in the democratic way by casting your vote.

Cheap threats and pathetic, petty vindictiveness should not be the behaviour any community should aspire to. It says much more about those who inflict the damage than those upon whom the damage is inflicted.