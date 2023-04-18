Election candidates don’t deserve abuse

Graffiti was sprayed at the home of Aontú candidate Sharon Loughran

What is it about politics that brings out the worst in people?

Last April, police received dozens of reports of election posters being vandalised.

It emerged that the PSNI had received 98 reports of posters being removed, damaged or destroyed ahead of last May’s Assembly election.

Even more sinister was the physical assault of a Stormont candidate, Hannah Kenny, who was standing for People Before Profit.

She told of her distress after she was “gripped by the throat” while distributing election material in an east Belfast estate.

“The fact that these men told me I had been identified from the election campaign posters in the area before going on to assault me has been deeply disturbing,” she said at the time.

“These aren’t just attacks on individuals like myself, they are attacks on the democratic process intended to take us backward.”

We all know the depths of depravity that some here have sunk to in the name of politics, religion and identity.

The Good Friday Agreement was supposed to pave a way forward, to firmly place sectarianism and violence in the past.

It is hugely depressing that, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the peace accord, such backwards thinking remains.

Just a few days ago, the Alliance Party’s Michael Long was threatened in Belfast while canvassing for the forthcoming council elections.

The incident happened on the Carncaver Road and police are treating it as a hate crime.

Mr Long said he has never faced such a serious level of intimidation as he was approached by two men shouting abuse and telling him to leave the area.

And this week sectarian graffiti has been sprayed onto walls at the home of an Aontú candidate standing in the local government election in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Sharon Loughran, who has also been campaigning for the retention of services at Daisy Hill Hospital, said the words ‘Aontú IRA out’ had been sprayed onto the wall of her home in Newry, with ‘UDA’ also written on two further walls.

It’s little wonder she has described it as a “violation”, but it is truly depressing that Ms Loughran, who’s a paediatric nurse, has been targeted.

Her party leader Peadar Tóibín also told of his disgust at the incident.

Unlike those behind such attacks, who appear intent on the destruction of the democratic process, Ms Loughran wants to work to improve society.