'In the 50 years since the beginning of the Troubles there has been one constant theme - the victims and survivors have been let down repeatedly by the political class.' (stock photo)

In the 50 years since the beginning of the Troubles there has been one constant theme - the victims and survivors have been let down repeatedly by the political class. And it is happening again today with the wrangle between Stormont and Westminster over who will pay the pensions for those seriously injured in the noxious conflict.