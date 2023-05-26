Energy prices are a rollercoaster ride for consumers

Anyone who fancies a trip up to the north coast — and now that the price of filling a car is a little less than it had been, there might be a few more heading that way — will notice something missing along the seafront. The Big Dipper has gone. Where to?

Well, it could have found a new home with the companies who set our energy prices.

They go up, they go down. More often than not recently prices have gone up, leaving all of us waiting for that rush of excitement when they come tumbling back down again.

In Northern Ireland, it seems like energy companies are trying to take prices as high as they can, derailing family finances and leaving many struggling to heat their homes and pay their electricity bills.

And the cynics among us will now be thinking that as it’s summer time, and we won’t be using our heating quite so much, perhaps they might add a little more to the price.

But in true Big Dipper style, we can’t be sure what is coming over the horizon. Lower regulated tariffs for Power NI and SSE Airtricity customers are set to be announced from as early as next Friday.

It could be we have reached the summit.

That’s the problem with energy prices. We can never be certain what’s coming next. One day you pay dearly for your energy bill, the next you might find the price has dropped and you’re kicking yourself.

Even industry experts have trouble predicting what will happen in the market, such are the various factors playing into how prices are set.

One thing’s for sure, the bills won’t come down as fast as they rose, so any excitement some consumers might have of the big drop will undoubtedly fall flat.

We’re told it’s all got something to do with the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), a misnomer if ever there was one, as nothing is guaranteed in Northern Ireland.

And, once again, we’ll all have to keep a close watch on those tariffs, with different energy companies setting different rates.

Many householders could be left paying more than they need to.

All we can do is sit and wait and hope that when the next bill arrives it doesn’t come as another major shock to the system.

If something was done to make the energy marketplace a simpler one for householders and businesses to understand, it would go a long way to reassuring us that we’re all getting a fair deal. Then again, the public may well ask would there be as much profit if there was less confusion?