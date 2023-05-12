Eurovision always gives us memorable moments

Love it or loathe it, the Eurovision Song Contest has certainly served up some memorable performances over the years.

Although it began as a songwriting competition back in 1956, these days it has morphed into a spectacle where a unique performance is just as important as the song itself.

What about Finnish group Lordi’s Hard Rock Hallelujah back in 2006? Donned in eye-catching monster costumes, it’s hard to forget when the group sang: “Wings on my back, I got horns on my head/ My fangs are sharp and my eyes are red”, as a set of giant wings rose from the lead singer’s back.

Then there was Loreen’s Euphoria in 2012, which saw the Swedish singer dance across the full length of the stage, Kate Bush-style, with the help of a wind machine.

Last year’s Eurovision saw an audience of 161m viewers, and while this was a drop of 22m from the previous year, it shows that the event is still hugely popular.

Undoubtedly this weekend’s final will also serve up some memorable moments.