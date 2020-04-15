Every coronavirus victim is deserving of respect

Public pressure has paid off and from Friday onwards we shall be told the number of deaths from coronavirus outside hospital settings. However, the question remains unanswered as to why it is possible to provide that information now but not in earlier weeks.

Surely it could not have been because there was less emphasis on determining how many elderly people in care homes or in their own homes were passing away? Surely no one could be so cynical as to feel that a greatly increased number of deaths, as there must be in England in particular, would put the Government's response to the pandemic in a bad light?

All we really know is that the relatives of elderly residents in care homes, surely among the most vulnerable people in society, have been going through agonies wondering how their parents or other relatives were coping.

They have had to listen to the concerned care home staff who feel they have not been given sufficient personal protective equipment - complaints have been about quantity and quality - to ensure their own and their residents' safety.

Now we learn that coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 32 care homes. That may be a small percentage of the 484 throughout the province but the total is growing constantly.

There has been a growing perception - and this has to be treated cautiously in case blame is wrongly apportioned - that the elderly and vulnerable were somehow expected as collateral deaths.

But that could, and should, never be the case. These elderly people in the main have led rich and varied lives, have given their best whatever their circumstances to society and to families and, at the very least, demand through their very existence to be treated with respect and understanding and given every opportunity to survive this pandemic.

Take the example of Ruth Burke, one of the first people to die from the virus here. She died in hospital, not a care home, but anyone who reads her daughter's tribute in this newspaper today can readily replace Ruth with their own mother or grandmother.

Ruth was the centre of her family's life and her passing, including the restrictions on her funeral, left an enormous void in her wake, as does every death from this virus. No one should be regarded as deserving of anything less than the optimum care and their passing should be officially noted, just like Ruth's.