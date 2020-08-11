Exam boards must treat pupils fairly

'From the outset it has to be admitted this is a year like no other for the examination boards and teachers since pupils were unable to sit examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic and results have to be predicted.'

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised and admitted her government did not get it right when calculating pupils' Higher grades - the equivalent of our A-levels.

Some 125,000 grades were lowered when the examination board attempted to moderate the results.

The process seemingly showed up a very large disparity between the treatment of pupils. Just over 15% of results for pupils in deprived areas were reduced by the moderation compared to 6.9% of those for pupils in the most affluent areas.

The fear now is that a similar problem could arise in Northern Ireland. From the outset it has to be admitted this is a year like no other for the examination boards and teachers since pupils were unable to sit examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic and results have to be predicted.

However, the basic principle of the system must be that all pupils are treated fairly and on the same basis. The concern is that they may not.

A number of factors will be taken into account when determining what grade a pupil will get. These include past performances in AS levels, mock examination and coursework. Teachers will give each pupil a grade and then rank each pupil according to his or her peers.

Most controversially the examination board will use the past performance of each school over a period of three years and take into account where it is sited.

Those who teach in secondary schools - for they are the schools most likely to be affected - can point out that each year's cohort of pupils differ in ability, sometimes very significantly.

What we don't know is what weight is given to each factor used to determine the final grade given to pupils.

In any case an examination is a measure of an individual pupil's ability. Why should the performance of his or her peers be taken into account and, most baffling, what impact has the performance of former pupils got on that child's ability?

As in Scotland the criteria used to determine results in Northern Ireland seem to offend basic fairness. What the system may do at worse is cement the cycle of under-achievement by pupils from deprived backgrounds who could rightly feel that no matter how hard they try their school or where they live determines how they are viewed. Their potential careers could be blighted before they begin.