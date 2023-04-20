Extra fees will hit vulnerable hardest

In a bid to help fix Stormont’s dire finances, it looks like government officials are exploring a range of ways to plug the financial gap

As is often the case, introducing the likes of water charges, prescription fees and charges for transport for the over-60s would hit those already struggling the most.

Such revenue-raising measures were suggested in a leaked Northern Ireland Office briefing paper this week, which estimated that the Executive is losing £700m each year by failing to charge for various services. The reaction to the news speaks volumes.

Officials have estimated that introducing water charges could generate £345m each year, while raising tuition fees could bring in an extra £145m.

While those fortunate enough to be well-off won’t worry too much about this news, it’s those already suffering the most from the cost-of-living crisis that undoubtedly will.

It should be noted that it was not these people who left Stormont with a £600m black hole when ministers left office last year, yet they would be hit hardest by additional charges.

The leaked paper was prepared for Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who is about to set Stormont’s budget for this financial year. Regarding prescription charges, for instance, as Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said, these short-term solutions could have long-term consequences. ​

Likewise, raising tuition fees could impact the ability of many to access high-quality education, something that would hurt the economy in the long-term.

There is a reason that for years introducing such fees has generally been opposed by Northern Ireland’s main political parties — supporting them would cost votes.

While Northern Ireland receives 21% more funding per head of population than in England, as the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole notes, this isn’t comparing like for like.

Being a post-conflict society, the complexities of addressing poverty and social inclusion here are myriad.

Our public services have been run down through decades of neglect and underinvestment, coupled in more recent years with harsh austerity measures brought in by the Conservatives.

It is obvious that difficult decisions will have to be made when it comes to Stormont’s finances, but such decisions should not disproportionately affect those who are less well-off. They should also be made by locally-elected ministers, not the Secretary of State in conjunction with civil servants.