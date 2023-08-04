Féile an Phobail is all about having fun in a carnival atmosphere

It’s 35 years since the first Féile an Phobail (The People’s Festival) was held in west Belfast and it has come a long way since those humble beginnings. Today, the festival attracts over 120,000 people to over 350 different events. Last year the festival generated over £6m in extra revenue, a long way from that first street party.

Organisers have never shirked from freedom of expression. Eyes will naturally be drawn to The Wolfe Tones and Irish language rappers Kneecap given past controversies. However off-putting these have been to many, the bigger picture must be the positivity Féile brings. Born from the need of a community to join together, efforts have been made to bring more and more from across Northern Ireland and beyond together in a carnival atmosphere. It’s about having fun times, some serious talking, a celebration of arts and music. That first Féile was organised against the backdrop of a community united in anger. Today, the scenes of violence that marked annual internment bonfires are gone. Positives can appear on the horizon from the darkest of nights.