Film industry taking special steps to grow

When you’ve proven yourself to be the best in the business it’s always wise to invest and stay ahead of the competition.

And there’s no doubt that many of the special effects we have seen produced for the big and small screen in Northern Ireland in recent times have been rather, well, special.

Now the next stage in NI production is being developed and a financial boost for Studio Ulster at Belfast Harbour Estate will help cement its position at the cutting edge of technology.

The next generation of special effects is arriving. Instead of adding visual effects and CGI in post-production, the new virtual production allows filmmakers and theatre directors to create large-scale digitally-generated environments that performers can interact with in real-time.

The technology has been used in the Abba Voyage live concert and on Disney’s show The Mandalorian.

And Northern Ireland’s reputation for dragons means wings can be spread in a host of new directions as the future keeps on coming at pace.