Fisherman’s friend: Blue lobster caught for second time is released into the sea

The blue lobster caught for the second time by Stuart Brown

Stuart Brown showing an image on a phone of a rare blue lobster he found in one of his lobster pots. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

What do you call a once in a lifetime experience when it happens for a second time?

Perhaps Bangor fisherman Stuart Brown is the man to ask.

Catching an extremely rare blue lobster is said to be a one in two million chance.

Doing it again just a few months later and the odds soar. Same lobster, same boat, same location off the Belfast coastline.

The second catch, from the waters close to Blackhead Lighthouse on the northern shores of Belfast Lough, was even more unlikely because lobsters do not usually remain in the same area.

Stuart’s new best friend has grown, and is now large enough to be legally caught and kept, but such is the bond growing between the pair Stuart has now marked its tail, making it illegal for anyone else to land it, and released it back into the lough. That’s what friends are for, always looking out for each other.

They say things always come in threes. We’re giving Stuart until next summer to be reacquainted with his blue lobster mate again...