Former NHS worker’s new business is blossoming

It’s never an easy decision to give up on one career and start on another — particularly if that means setting up your own business. But there are opportunities to come out of it smelling of roses.

Just ask former NHS physiotherapist Angharad Maxwell, who has been leaning a little on her BBC Gardeners’ Corner presenter husband David Maxwell and Shane Connolly — a floral designer who has worked on arrangements for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding in 2011 and Charles and Camilla’s in 2005 — for inspiration. You might as well get advice from those in the know.

Two decades in the medical profession now behind her, Angharad’s feet are now firmly planted in Hilltop Flowers in Belfast. And it’s all about sustainability — both for the planet and for her own home life. She can now watch the flowers open with the sunrise and close with the sunset.

Sometimes in life you have to take that risk and go chasing that dream, lest the weeds grow tall around your feet and you get no further that where you are.

Never underestimate the power of the flower!