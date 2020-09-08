Foster is facing a political crisis

There is no doubt that Arlene Foster would declare herself as strong a unionist as exists in Northern Ireland. But at what stage does her loyalty veer to a position that no matter what ignominy Westminster heaps on her and the wider unionist community she remains faithful to all its tenets.

She knows as well as anyone that it was unionists' supposed allies, the Tory Party, who have consistently slipped the stiletto into their backs, first by getting rid of the Stormont Parliament, then agreeing to the Anglo-Irish Agreement which gave Dublin a say in Northern Ireland's affairs and most recently reneged on promises that there would be no border down the Irish Sea as a result of Brexit.

Indeed Arlene has been hung out to dry several times by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson leading to the situation this week where her leadership judgement is being called into question.

At the weekend she said the protocol drawing a border down the Irish Sea is law and must be accepted. To hear the leader of the largest unionist party make such a statement after her unswerving support for Brexit must have seemed like another dagger in the back for many unionists.

What made matters worse was that the party's chief whip, Sammy Wilson was quick to chip in with a strident demand that the protocol must be changed and the sea border erased. Was it just coincidence that the government was revealed at that very moment to be drawing up new legislation which would override part of the protocol if a mutually acceptable agreement was not reached with the EU by December 31 when the UK finally leaves the EU?

Surely Arlene will have learned that the wisest thing to do when Boris speaks is to prepare for the opposite of what he says. The EU negotiations appear to change on a whim and not just by a change of emphasis but in contradiction of what went before.

All this is not just another embarrassing episode for the DUP. Arlene is First Minister and as such has a role representing the whole of Northern Ireland. Her stance on Brexit ran contrary to feeling in the province and now that the spectre of a no deal becomes more real she must realise that the province would suffer more than any other part of the UK in such an outcome.

There appears to be indiscipline within the DUP and she must exercise her diminishing authority to deal with the looming political crisis. She could begin by accepting that the word of the Prime Minister may not mean exactly what is uttered. The evidence is clear.