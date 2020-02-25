Funding black hole will test Stormont

'Finance Minister Conor Murphy admits there is a £600m black hole in his forthcoming budget between the money he has to spend and the funding required by the various ministers at Stormont.'

News that the number of Ambulance Service shifts which were not covered have almost doubled in the last three years is another indication of the strain being felt by public services, especially in the area of health. Staff shortages are being blamed and the result is that large amounts of money have to be given to private providers in a bid to plug the holes. As well the overtime bill reached £18m over the last three years.

This latest revelation leaves the public wondering just how bad is the state of public services in Northern Ireland. Finance Minister Conor Murphy admits there is a £600m black hole in his forthcoming budget between the money he has to spend and the funding required by the various ministers at Stormont.

The worrying factor is that the ministers' demands are just to keep services at their current impoverished level and do not take into account the aspirations that ministers may have to improve things. The wish list contained in the recent Stormont deal which saw devolution restored is just so much pie in the sky at the moment unless the Treasury does a massive U-turn and gives Mr Murphy a big financial gift when he meets officials in London on Thursday.

No one is holding their breath on that happening.

It seems that patience has run out with Northern Ireland and its begging bowl mentality. It exploited the peace process for every penny it could but it is difficult to argue that the money granted was spent wisely. Our politicians cannot escape a large dollop of responsibility for the current state of public services, not least because of their three-year absence from their elected posts.

There is little sympathy from the public for the plight they now find themselves in. The politicians went back into Stormont because the two main parties got a major fright in recent elections, but they forgot to negotiate the finances needed to make the proposals in the deal a reality.

What the politicians now have to do is work together on priorities which will benefit the whole population - health, infrastructure and education are the main contenders. Public services must also be made more efficient and populist measures like free transport for over-60s or free prescriptions for everyone re-examined. Water charges will also have to be on the agenda.

Politics has suddenly become very real and this will test our MLAs and ministers as never before.