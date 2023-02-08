Global horrors are laid bare through social media

Last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine, images of war were brought into our homes in even greater detail than ever before.

Social media was awash with death and destruction, of women and children fleeing their town and cities.

We had never felt so close to the trauma of warfare and the displacement of millions of innocent people.

And this week on social media, mobile phone footage captured what it’s like to be present as a natural disaster unfolds.

These are moments that none of us ever wish to be a part of and are absolutely heart-wrenching to watch.

A quick scan through the likes of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter throws up clips of buildings collapsing in Turkey and Syria after Monday’s devastating earthquake.

The windows we see the world through have become a great deal larger and much more prolific.

While some will bemoan that too much of our lives are now spent devouring content we don’t need to see and perhaps shouldn’t see, it can bring home how things really are in the world.

With disasters in the pre-smartphone age, we digested snippets of video and relied on news cameras.

Before that it was the written word from newsrooms and newspapers.

The sense of feeling as if you’re part of it is a new and growing experience.

But in many respects, it’s right that we should see what goes on in the world — the good, the bad, the joyous and the distressing.

It can highlight the horrors families are facing, encourage a sense of togetherness and bring us closer to other people in parts of the world we would have no idea about, nor how their lives are being affected.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has now reached more than 7,500.

That is dwarfed by the 1999 earthquake in the same region in which some 17,000 were killed, but the World Health Organisation says an incredible 23 million have been impacted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency, while Syria’s war-torn city of Aleppo is one of the places to have borne the brunt of the disaster.

Through the power of social media, we can feel their agony.

How we see the world has been changing in the last decade — life laid bare before us and accessible at any time.

And if it means more people care to find ways to help those in need, at least one positive will have come out of a truly dreadful situation.