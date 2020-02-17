Glorifying republican terrorism must stop

Her remarks in a weekend newspaper follow recent threats from dissidents to two senior party colleagues, vice-president Michelle O'Neill and the policing spokesman Gerry Kelly. These threats came after they attended a high-profile PSNI recruitment launch.

Ms McDonald's call is welcome, as is Michelle O'Neill's and Gerry Kelly's attendance at the PSNI event. These demonstrate a long-awaited outbreak of realpolitik in Sinn Fein, following last month's overdue restoration of power-sharing at Stormont, and last week's impressive performance by the party in the Republic's general election.

However, all unionists, and others, must be hoping that Ms McDonald's Damascene conversion is permanent. It is not even a year since she was criticised for walking behind a banner in the New York St. Patrick's Day parade with the message "England Out Of Ireland". Brian Mohan, Fianna's Fail chair for Dublin Central, branded Ms McDonald as 'disgraceful' after the incident. The truth is that Sinn Fein tailors its messages to its audiences.

Michelle O'Neill's honeyed words about the PSNI event - "I think the fact that I am here today speaks volumes in terms of what I am trying to do. We need a PSNI that is reflective of the community in which it serves" - will be compared to what she said in 2017 when paying homage to four IRA terrorists shot dead by the SAS in 1992.

"These were four ordinary young men who faced extraordinary challenges. And they responded in defence of their community, and also of their country," she said.

In reality these individuals were shot dead after they had attacked Coalisland police station with a heavy machine-gun.

Similarly, with regard to Ms McDonald's demand that dissident republican groups should disband, there are many people - and not just unionists - who will see little difference between the republicans' strategy today and their main offensive during the 1970s and 1980s, which ended only with the official ceasefire.

Sinn Fein rightly insists that its electoral mandate should be recognised, North and South. However, the price of that recognition is that the party commits to an exclusively democratic ethos, and stops fetishizing the worst excesses of its dark history.