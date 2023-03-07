Good luck to Peter who has eyes on design prize

Becoming a contestant on a show aired on national TV takes a fair amount of courage, and for Belfast man Peter Irvine it will take even more creativity.

Peter will grace our screens this week in Interior Design Masters. He applied for the last series, but didn't make the cut. This time round, his audition was sent in while he was revamping his home using the "perfectly imperfect" Japanese Wabi Sabi aesthetic, a process which Peter and his partner documented in a popular social media blog. It seems to have done the trick.

The Marks and Spencer visual stylist spent five years transforming his home, and he'll be hoping that experience pays off on the show. His first task will see him joining forces with another contestant to give one of five new showroom apartments a makeover.

It also appears that Peter has tried to use the charm offensive, telling presenter Alan Carr he was “looking beautiful”. Carr responded: “Flattery will get you everywhere — you’ve won!”

Whatever happens, we wish Peter good luck.