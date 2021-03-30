Happy retirement to one of our finest journalists Ken Reid

Journalists rarely get a good press except in their own minds. That is inevitable given that most of their job is revealing information that others would wish to remain hidden.

Ken Reid is one of the exceptions to the rule. He has been a first class political journalist in the mould of former icons UTV's Norman Stockton and BBC's W D Flackes, authoritative, impartial and respected.

It would be difficult to find anyone who has a bad word about Ken.

He grew up in journalism in the Troubles and there could be no finer grounding for a reporter. An ever-changing political landscape peopled by some of Northern Ireland's finest ever politicians tackling seemingly insoluble problems and bringing the issues to a world stage was the stuff of dreams for a political anorak like the now retiring UTV political editor.

Of course he had his scoops, but it was the enduring quality of his reporting and analysis that earned him the respected of politicians and the public alike. Keep well Ken and now you have plenty of time to enjoy watching rugby.