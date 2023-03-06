Heaton-Harris needs to choose his words more carefully

As the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement approaches, it seems that Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris hasn’t quite got the message.

His latest comments about potentially making changes to Stormont’s governance are either off-the-cuff or naive.

The Good Friday Agreement (GFA) was set up in such a way as to ensure equal footing between nationalists and unionists, with mechanisms in place to block decisions being made unless they have cross-community support.

This does mean, as the Alliance Party has highlighted for years, that those who class themselves as ‘other’ seemingly have less of a say than those who designate as orange or green — but the peace accord was primarily designed to allow the two communities to govern together.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday morning, Mr Heaton-Harris — ostensibly as a warning to the DUP — said that, if some in the unionist community do not accept the Windsor Framework deal, then there could be changes to Stormont’s governance. This is governance which is underpinned by the GFA.

“I would like to think that at that point we will be able to get the Executive up and running, but in fact last week we were passing legislation through Parliament, the Executive Formation Act, which allows me to have the opportunity to call elections at any point during the next year, should that be required,” he said.

“There are other routes forward, and we need to do things on governance if that’s the case.”

So what exactly does Mr Heaton-Harris mean by “things on governance”? This is a phrase that is incredibly vague, so much so it raises the possibility that he was saying things without realising, or fully appreciating, how some may take it.

If it is a warning to the DUP in a bid to strong arm them back into government, then his comments would suggest somehow making changes so that Stormont could get back up and running, with or without the DUP. This would mean essentially tearing up large parts of the GFA and forever altering how this place is governed.

If such moves were made, they would undoubtedly provoke widespread anger in the unionist community and potentially do irreparable harm to whatever progress has been made here in the last 25 years.

It is much more likely, however, that the Secretary of State simply did not realise what he was saying. In future, he’d be wise to choose his words with care. Words are powerful things.